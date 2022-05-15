Mercury touches 50.5°C in Larkana

LARKANA – The entire city of Larkana and its surroundings remained in grip of sever heat on Saturday, forcing the majority of people behind the doors. The Met Office Larkana recorded 50.5°as maximum temperature.

The severe heat has affected the daily business adversely and the prices of ice and cold drinks have soared tremendously.

The weather severity has also increased incidents of Sun-strike, sunburn which forced them to rush to public and private hospitals for treatment.Besides the sizzling heat, the frequent power break-downs particularly round the mid-day also tested the endurance of the people.

Meanwhile, the District Health Department Larkana has distributed hand-bills bearing suggestion for the people to avoid sun-stroke and other heat related complications. The people are advised;- To use water and other liquids more and more; To increases use of lemon mixed water; Use of Glucose; Over-ripe and under-rip fruits should not be used and light color dressed be used.

Besides, the Medical Superintendent, Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana has also notified that special arrangements have been made in all the hospitals for the treatment of Sun stroke.

, sunburn, prickly heat and hypertension patients, while centre’s have also been set up in this regard in Casualty block of CMC Hospital and CMC Children Hospital Larkana.

Meanwhile, in view of the intense heat wave in Sindh, on the directives of Chief Secretary Sindh, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio directed to set up heatstroke centers in hospitals, Basic Health Units, Rural Health Centres of Larkana district.

Heatstroke centers have been set up in the hospitals where immediate medical aid will be provided to the heat stroke victims.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana has directed DHO, Medical Superintendent CMC Hospital, District Managers of PPHI and Assistant Commissioners to monitor the situation on their own and take steps to deal with any emergency situation.