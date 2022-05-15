News Desk

Mills refuse to sell sugar at Rs70 per kg

Sugar Mills Association has refused to sell sugar at Rs70 per kilogram.

According to details, mills and Punjab government failed to reach an agreement over price of the commodity and the association has presented a counter proposal to the authorities.

The mills have said that country has two million tons of sugar is surplus and asked government to allow them to export 1.5 million tons of the commodity which can earn country about one billion rupees in foreign exchange.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Saturday directed all sugar mills to sell sugar at Rs70 per kg.

The Punjab CM’s team held talks with the Sugar Mills Association in which reduction of prices was discussed to provide relief to the people.

The Sugar Mills Association was given 24 hours to make a final decision.

