Moneeza Hashmi’s book ‘Conversations with my father’ launched at RAC

Rawalpindi-The launching ceremony of the book ‘Conversations with my father’ authored by the daughter of renowned poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Moneeza Hashmi, was held at Rawalpindi Arts Council on Saturday. The book contains conversations and letters of Faiz Ahmed Faiz addressed to her daughter.

The event was attended by members of the literary organizations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, poets and artists. On this occasion, Hashmi said that Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a universal poet and his poetry is still as fresh today as it was decades ago. She said that in this book, Faiz has been portrayed in a way that his children knew him. She said Faiz was an ideal father and spending time with him is an asset of her life. She said that the poet spent less time with his family due to his busy schedule and struggle. He also had to endure hardship and he also spent time in jail, she added. She said she has written this book on letters of Faiz and details of conversation on various topics to preserve them for future generations. Hashmi said that there was an opportunity to write a book during the COVID-19. The ‘Faiz Festival’ was also postponed for two years due to COVID-19 and now it will be held in November this year. She said that Faiz was a quiet man and he did not show any arrogance in his attitude.

On the occasion, Director Rawalpindi Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that Faiz’s poetry is so vivid that it reflects today’s situation in the same way as it used to do in the past. He said that the poet is equally popular among people of all races, classes and ages because of his excellent art.

Later, poetry of Faiz was also sung by the students of music class of Rawalpindi Arts Council.