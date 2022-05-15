Mourning: National flag hoists at half-mast on South Punjab secretariat

MULTAN – National flag was hoisted at half-mast on Additional Chief Secretary, South Punjab Secretariat on Saturday, due to national mourning on passing away of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The government has declared three days of mourning on the death of UAE president and Services and General Administration Department, Punjab has issued a notification to fly national flag at half-mast in solidarity with the people of UAE, said a news release issued here.

103 power pilferage cases detected in a day in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) detected 103 power theft cases during operations carried out throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task force officials raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 199,000 electricity units. A sum of over Rs2.6 million fine was imposed on the power pilferers on charges of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.