NAB operates without anyone’s pressure, press release

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has issued a statement claiming that it operates independently without any external pressure.

According to details, the statement stated that NAB was not under anyone’s pressure throughout the PTI government’s tenure not it can be pressurized.

The institute believes in performing its duties in accordance with the law, the statement said. People were not charged or arrested to please any entity, it added.

The statement has come after news about it operating under some institution’s influence spread in the past few days. The statement said that 140 accused were sentenced under the current NAB administration.

The statement mentioned that there is no time limit when it comes to investigating white-collar crime in most countries. white-collar criminal activities are extremely complicated and agencies are provided adequate time to investigate such issues.