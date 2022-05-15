NAB says it has never been under pressure in last 4 years

ISLAMABAD – Clarifying a news item published in a section of na­tional press on May 14, regarding National Account­ability Bureau (NAB), the NAB has clarified and said the Bureau is an apex independent anti-corruption organisation.

During the last more than four years’ tenure of in­cumbent Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, NAB was not under duress in past or future and the NAB cannot be coerced, as the bureau strictly believes in perform­ing its duties in accordance with law and Constitution.

The clear proof of NAB’s impartiality could be judged from the fact that various accountability courts had convicted 1,405 corruption suspects and imposed heavy fines on them due to vigorous per­suasion of NAB. Due to NAB’s efforts, a fine of Rs 10 billion was imposed on accused persons involved in Modaraba scam.

In judicial history of the country, such heavy fine had not been imposed on any accused.

It is worth mentioning that sentences were not awarded to suspects on sweet will of any person but it was done after collecting concrete evidence which is imperative for such punishments.

NAB has recovered Rs 584 billion directly or indi­rectly from corrupt elements. The performance of NAB is appreciated by reputed national and interna­tional organisations. The excellent performance of NAB led by incumbent management for the last more than 4 years remained exemplary as comparing to organisation’s any leadership of the past.