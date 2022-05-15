Naib Tehsildar arrested on corruption charges

FAISALABAD – Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) claimed on Saturday to have arrested a Naib Tehsildar on the charge of corruption and abuse of powers.

ACE spokesperson said that Noor Akbar, resident of Chak No 219-RB Kokianwala lodged a complaint, contending that Naib Tehsildar City Raja Irshad Ahmad in connivance with Halqa Patwari Muhammad Mustafa abused powers and after altering revenue record transferred 8-kanal area of his land to another citizen illegally. On the complaint, Circle Officer Anti-Corruption Inspector Nasir Chattha arrested Naib Tehsildar Raja Irshad Ahmad and locked him behind bars. Further investigation was underway.

1,200 bags of urea seized

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tandlianwala Nauman Ali has recovered 1,200 bags of urea from fertilizer hoarders. A spokesperson for local administration said on Saturday that the AC, on a tip-off, conducted surprise checking of various godowns of fertilizer dealers in Chak 416-GB and recovered more than 1,200 bags of urea fertilizer which was stored illegally to sell it in the black for minting money. The AC Tandlianwala sealed godowns premises. Further action against hoarders was under way, spokesperson added.

Man’s body found from canal

The body of a man was found from Gogera Branch Canal in the limits of Sadr Jaranwala police station. Rescue 1122 spokesperson said on Saturday that some passersby spotted corpse of a 45-year-old man floating on the surface of water in Gogera Branch Canal near Chak 22-GB and informed the Rescue 1122 and area police. The rescue divers fished out the body and handed it over to area police. Further investigation was under way.

14 habitual beggars caught

The social welfare department has caught 14 habitual beggars from various intersections and roads of the city during the past 24 hours. Social Welfare Officer Muhammad Tahir said on Saturday that anti-beggary campaign was in full swing in the city and 14 habitual beggars were rounded up today from Fauji Chowk D-Type Colony, Momin Abad, Samanabad Madani Chowk, Jaranwala Road, Shadab Morr Jhang Road, D-Ground, Nishatabad, Bawa Chak Sargodha Road, Small Estate, Sammundri Road, Jalvi Market, Canal Road, Aminpur Road and Warispura.

These habitual beggars were later on handed over to area police while further action against them was under way, he added.