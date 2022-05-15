Pakistan desires good ties with US not at cost of China: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has made it clear that Pakistan’s relations with the United States are not at the cost of its ties with China and Pakistan would maintain a balance between Washington and Beijing in its foreign policy.

“We want to bring improvement in Pakistan’s ties with the United States, which is Pakistan’s old friend and want to remove troubles in the bilateral relations,” Bilawal told the media at the Foreign Office on Saturday. “I would be attending a conference in New York on global food security, where I would present Pakistan’s perspective on food security”, Bilawal Bhutto said.

When asked about former PM Imran Khan’s claim that the foreign minister is visiting the United States for aid, Bilawal Bhutto rejected and castigated Imran for making such remarks against his visit. “I believe trade ties with the United States are not aid”, he said. He also said on the sidelines of the global food security summit he would get an opportunity to talk to US officials on the Pak-US relations.

Bilawal said he would promote economic diplomacy so that Pakistan may come out of the economic crisis.

“Imran Khan is a shameless person as he spoke against former PM Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, and made corruption allegations against her. Shaheed BB is not in this world to defend the allegations made by him against her”, Bilawal Bhutto said.

Talking about Pakistan’s relations with China, he said there would be no compromise on Pakistan’s ties with Beijing and he would be visiting China also in near future. The foreign minister said on Pakistan’s ties with Russia and Ukraine war, Islamabad’s stance is not changed. Pakistan wants the Ukraine crisis to be resolved through talks and diplomacy. Responding to a question on trade with India, he said there is no change in Pakistan’s policy with India, and trade is already being conducted between both the countries. However, he strongly condemned the Delimitation Commission of India’s recent work in Jammu and Kashmir and said India by doing so wanted to show Muslims in Minorities in IIOJK, which is not acceptable to Pakistan. “We would continue to expose India on delimitation on all international forums”, Bilawal said.