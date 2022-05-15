PM congratulates Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed on election as new UAE President
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as new President of the United Arab Emirates.
In a tweet, he extended best wishes to him and looked forward to working together to further strengthen multifaceted partnership.
The Prime Minister said that Pakistan-UAE fraternal ties are destined to scale new heights.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was unanimously elected by the Federal Supreme Council becoming the ruler of the oil-rich country founded by his father in 1971.