PM Shehbaz summons coalition parties meeting tomorrow

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to convene a meeting with leaders of coalition parties on tomorrow [Monday].

Sources privy the development said that, a meeting of the National Security Committee chaired by PM Shehbaz over the country’s future is also expected.

In view of the crumbling economic situation in the country, PM Shehbaz has decided to hold a meeting while strict decisions are expected to be taken to counter recent economic crises.

The Prime Minister will also present the options for the future of the government , electoral reforms to the leaders of the coalition parties and the government will take the final decision only after the approval of all the coalition parties.