PM visits UAE to condole Sheikh Khalifa’s death

ISLAMABAD    –   Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit United Arab Emirates today to offer condolences on the demise of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. Official sources told The Nation that the PM would reach Abu Dhabi from London for a day-long visit. The PM would be joined by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, who would reach Abdul Dhabi from Karachi today.  Both the leaders would share condolences with the new President Muhammad Bin Zayed. Foreign office spokesman Asim Iftikhar said the Prime Minister will convey the profound sympathies and condolences of the leadership, government and people of Pakistan. The spokesman said in solidarity with the brotherly people of UAE, the government of Pakistan has announced three-day national mourning from 13-15 May 2022.

