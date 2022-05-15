President Alvi inaugurates Zindigi Future Fest 2022

ISLAMABAD – Zindigi Future Fest, Pakistan’s largest tech conference and expo powered by JS Bank, was inaugurated by Dr Arif Alvi, President, Imran Haleem Shaikh, COO JS Bank, and Amer Hashmi, Chairman STZA, alongside other representatives from the public, private and tech communities.

Zindigi FutureFest is being held in Islamabad from May 13th-15th. It is the first of its kind event being held in Pakistan and is expected to host more than 30,000 participants, showcase 250+ world-class speakers, innovation workshops and over 100 stall installations by exhibitors.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr. Arif Alvi stated that Pakistan’s potential lies in its youthful population and our young people hold the keys to future national progress and prosperity. Declaiming the tech industry as a jump starter for the country, he said that the youth-centric entrepreneurship and digital skill programs initiated by the federal government laid the foundation for ongoing sustainable growth andsyncing with the passion and zeal of the IT industry. Appreciating JS Bank and Zindigi for supporting Future Fest and technological growth in Pakistan, the president also commended JS Bank for its specially designed programs that provide women and differently abled people opportunities to secure their financial well-being.

The president also gave awards to the participants and organizers of the event. Imran Shaikh thanked the president for honoring the participants with his presence and commended Startup Grind for hosting an international level event for the domestic audience.

During his welcome note, he shared that Pakistan’s younger generations have challenged the paradigm of how banking was done in the past and spoke on how JS Bank had launched Zindigi to meet the needs of the burgeoning market while also partnering with tech start-ups through financial investments and supportive collaborations. He further lauded the tech community for its role in making Pakistan a leading player in the Global Tech industry.

At Zindigi Future Fest, participants will enjoy well-curated unlimited networking and many activities crafted to make the conferences an experience apart. Zindigi is a digital financial service initiative powered by JS Bank.