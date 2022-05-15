PTI seeks special security for Imran Khan at nationwide airports

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has sought security protocol for former prime minister Imran Khan citing threats to his life from Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

According to sources privy to the matter, the PTI Chairman secretariat has written a letter to the aviation authority and sought protocol for the former prime minister at Islamabad airport.

“The letter highlighted the security threats faced by Imran Khan,” they said adding that the PTI has also sought permission for the use of the China gate at the Islamabad airport.

The Airport Security Force (ASF), according to sources, has also been asked to provide security to the ex-premier.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Saturday said that a conspiracy is being hatched to kill him and that he has recorded a video statement which will be released if he is murdered so that the nation knows the conspirators.

The PTI chief said that he has recorded a video statement detailing everything, revealing every name behind the conspiracy to oust him and now kill him, and it will be released if he is murdered during this movement.

Imran Khan was of the view that he doesn’t fear death but just wishes that the nation should know its real enemies.

“The nation never knew the names of people behind past conspiracies like Liaquat Ali Khan’s murder, so at least this time, I think the nation should know the names, the real faces (of its enemies),” said Imran Khan.

PTI chief said that the video he has recorded is in a safe place.