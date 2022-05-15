Recorded video to be released if something happens to me: Imran

SIALKOT\islamabad – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said Saturday that his life was in danger and that he has recorded a video in which he has taken the names of all those who allegedly ‘conspired’ against him since last summer.

“In light of the alleged plot to kill me, I have recorded a video and stored it in a “safe place” in which i have mentioned each and every character that was behind the “conspiracy” to oust my government.” Imran Khan said while addressing party workers in Sialkot.

He went on to say, “there is a conspiracy hatched against me in closed rooms in and outside the country, and they want that Imran Khan’s life [is lost],” he said. “In my tenure, I wanted to hold the corrupt politicians accountable, but the “powerful people” who could do that have now accepted corruption as a norm, he added. “When a Nation is unable to take action against the corrupt, that nation is going on the destruction path.”

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) fearing arrests of its workers ahead of its upcoming protest long march on Saturday severely reacted over the action of local administration in Sialkot hours before its scheduled rally there.

The opposition party alleged that what the government did in Sialkot is “outrageous” but not expected. The allegation from PTI came after the local authorities stopped PTI members from erecting structures in preparation for its rally at Sialkot’s CTI ground on the request of Christian community that the place is being used for praying purposes only.

Official sources in the ruling party said that it is expecting action against its workers in Punjab ahead of its long march to Islamabad that is likely to be held in the last week of May and due to the reason, the party decided to give a tough time to the ruling coalition over the latter’s decision to disallow its rally at a place owned by the Christian community.

According to some unconfirmed reports, the government has prepared a list of PTI workers to be arrested before the long march.

A PTI leader told The Nation that PTI has scheduled its rallies in Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Multan ahead of the announcement of the date of its long march and the party wanted the government to create no hurdles during its power shows. Similarly, PTI is also holding lawyers’ and Ulema’s conventions in Lahore next week. This is also another reason that the party has given a strong reaction over the Sialkot incident, he added.

Though PTI later changed the venue of the rally, the main leadership of the party came down hard on the government to protest against the decision of local authorities and against brief detention of its workers including the party leader Usman Dar.

Chairman PTI and ex-premier Imran Khan talking to Twitter said that what the sitting govt did in Sialkot against the PTI leadership and workers is outrageous, but not unexpected.

They “use and abuse” democracy when in opposition and “totally destroy all democratic norms when in power,” Khan alleged and added that the people had now risen against them.

He claimed that his government never stopped any rallies, and sit-ins of the then opposition and present ruling coalition “because we are committed to democracy.”