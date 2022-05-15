Relief camps to prevent people from heat stroke set up at various places in city

KARACHI – On the direction of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Heat Wave Stroke Relief Camps (First Response Centers for Heat Wave Prevention) have been set up at various places in different districts to protect the citizens from heat wave.

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon has asked all the Deputy Commissioners to take priority measures to protect the citizens in their respective districts from heat stroke. Establish relief camps and water sabeels. He said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed that maximum relief camps be set up in the city to prevent citizens from heat stroke. The Commissioner said that cold drinking water, ORS and medical staff should be ensured at the relief camps. All arrangements should be made for the provision of medical aid.

He also directed the Deputy Commissioners and District Health Officers to visit the camps and inspect the arrangements. The Deputy Commissioners have submitted reports to the Commissioner regarding the establishment of heat stroke relief camps in their respective districts. Deputy Commissioner Malir Irfan Salam, Deputy Commissioner South Abdul Sattar and Deputy Commissioner West Zainul Abideen visited various camps and inspected the arrangements. As many as 10 relief camps in Malir, 30 in South, 10 in East and 14 in West have been set.