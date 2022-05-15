News Desk

Sehwan: Four people killed in collision between two coaches

At least four people were killed and more than 20 were injured in a collision between two passenger coaches in Sehwan Sharif on Sunday.

As per details, two coaches collided near Amri, Sehwan Sharif, resulting in the death of four people and severe wounds to more than three dozens.

The ill-fated coaches were going to Larkana from Karachi and vice versa. The bodies and the injured have been moved to a nearby medical facility by the rescue teams.

In a separate road crash, at least 15 people among women were killed and six others injured when a passenger van collided with a truck on the Indus Highway near Manjhand town of Jamshoro district.

The ill-fated van was travelling from Dadu to Sialkot while the truck was coming from Sehwan.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead to Civil Hospital Hyderabad. The condition of some injured is said to be critical, according to hospital sources.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Dua Zehra blames Sindh, Punjab police for harassing her

Lahore

Badar Shahbaz appointed as Focal Person to Chief Minister Punjab

Lahore

Mills refuse to sell sugar at Rs70 per kg

National

NAB operates without anyone’s pressure, press release

Business

Finance Minister vows to ensure stability in forex market

Karachi

Haleem Adil Sheikh’s residence surrounded by police teams in Karachi

Islamabad

Imran Khan felicitates new UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed

National

Pakistan reports third polio case

National

Load-shedding continues amid scorching heat across country

Lahore

No respite amid sizzling heat as load-shedding grips Pakistan

1 of 8,221

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More