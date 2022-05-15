Anadolu

SpaceX launches 53 Starlink satellites into space

SpaceX on Saturday launched a total of 53 Starlink satellites into the space from the US state of California.

A SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket was launched from the Vandenberg Space Force Base at 3.07 p.m. local time (2207GMT).

All the satellites were successfully deployed, SpaceX said on Twitter.

“Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship,” the company said, also releasing footage of the launch.

Starlink is a space-based system that SpaceX has been working on for years to facilitate internet access to underserved areas of the world.

