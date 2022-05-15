Tennis superstar Djokovic reaches 1,000 career match wins

Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic on Saturday secured his 1,000th match win in his career.

Djokovic, 34, beat Norway’s Casper Ruud with sets of 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia held in Rome to have a new career achievement.

The Internazionali BNL d’Italia confirmed on Twitter that Djokovic scored his 1,000th match win after defeating Ruud.

Djokovic, who turned professional in 2003, became the fifth man in the tennis’ Open Era to bag 1,000 wins.

The Serbian top seed has joined Jimmy Connors (1,274), Roger Federer (1,251), Ivan Lendl (1,068), and Rafael Nadal (1,051).

Swiss national Federer and Spain’s Nadal are still active tennis players.

On Sunday, Djokovic will face world no. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the Rome Open’s men’s singles final.