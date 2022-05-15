Three soldiers martyred in suicide attack in North Waziristan: ISPR

Three security personnel were martyred in a suicide attack in North Waziristan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday.

According to the military’s media wing, the security personnel were martyred when a suicide bomber blew himself up in the Miran Shah area of North Waziristan.

Three children were also martyred in the explosion, said the ISPR.

The three martyred soldiers were identified as Lance Havaldar Zubair Qadir, Sepoy Asghar and Sepoy Qasim Maqsood.

More to follow