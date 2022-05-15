APP

Transgender Employment Programme launched in capital

ISLAMABAD – Khwaja Sira Quran School and Shelter Home and Transgender Rights Consultants Pakistan have jointly launched the Transgender Employment Programme here on Friday.
Nayab Ali, a transgender rights activist, under this programme has set-up stalls in the capital.
He said transgender persons are earning money with dignity by selling toys, jewellery and daily necessities.
Formal applications were made to the Islamabad administration for facilitation of these stalls and the former District Administration already had issued approval in this regard.
Nayab Ali, head of the organizations that works for transgender persons, said that decent employment can give transgender persons a respectable place in society.
The government should take steps to increase the economic status of transgender persons and also protect their fundamental rights.
Mukho, whose stall is stationed at the F-11, looks very satisfied. “When we begged, someone would give us a few rupees, while most people would push us away,” she said. She said, “since I started my own stall, society has started to look at me with respect”.

