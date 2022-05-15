UN lists Pakistan among drought-hit countries

United Nations has listed Pakistan among 23 countries which are facing drought emergencies on Sunday.

According to the report released by the United Nations Conven­tion to Combat Desertifica­tion (UNCCD) stated that 23 countries, including Pakistan, have experienced drought emergencies in the last two years.

The 23 countries listed by the report include Afghanistan, Angola, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Chile, Ethiopia, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Lesotho, Mali, Mauritania, Madagascar, Malawi,
Moza­m­bique, Niger, Somalia, Sou­th Sudan, Syria, Pakistan, the United States and Zambia.

The report also stated that an additional 4 million square kilometres will need to be rehabilitated by 2050 while emphasising the need to provide immediate funding to developing countries.

