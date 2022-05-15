Why Pakistan’s rules, laws can’t it be in two languages, asks Justice Faez Isa

ISLAMABAD – A National conference on ‘Judicial response to cases of sexual and gender-based violence ‘ held here on Saturday by the Federal Judicial Academy (FJA) and the Legal Aid Society (LAS). Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa addressing the participants said that Pakistan’s all rules and laws were in English. He asked why can’t it be in two languages? He said that rape was included in Zina-Bil-Jabar and it took 27 years to correct this mistake. He said that how many women would have endured violence during this period. Islam is the only religion which has made ‘sa’ee’ an important part of the Hajj, he added. He said that it is important to respect women in addition to having the power to end crimes against women. In 1979, a dictator formed the Islamic Ideological Council to make the Muslims of Pakistan better Muslims, he added. He said that the names of crimes were taken from the Arabic language in the Hudood laws. Former judge Justice Nasira Javed Iqbal said that women and children were most likely to be victims of sexual abuse by their relatives. “My employee started taking drugs and he sexually abused his own daughter,” she added. She said that when she reached the police station with girl’s mother, instead of registering a case, the official at the police station stated that it was a matter of her house. The cases of sexual abuse and gender-based violence should be tried in a special arrangement and these cases should be decided in two months, she added. She said that the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) should invest resources for provision of legal aid to female victims instead of arranging functions.

Former SC judge Justice (Retd) Qazi Muhammad Amin addressing the audience said that judge sitting in court room was the face of the state. He said that about 75 percent of rape cases go unreported. He said rape crimes trials should be faster. The police officer gets five hundred rupees for investigation while in the case of rape, the only DNA test alone was Rs 14,000, he added.

He said that the entire system and stakeholders failed to deliver justice. Conviction to only 7% of the accused in rape cases was a dangerous situation, he added.