Staff Reporter

Youth ends life by shooting himself

FAISALABAD    –   A youth committed suicide after his parents refused to meet his demand of motorcycle, in the jurisdiction of Sadr Jaranwala police station.  Police said on Saturday that Malangi, 18, s/o Mehmood resident of Chak No 235-GB demanded a motorcycle but his parents refused to fulfill his demand.  Over the issue, Malangi ended his life by shooting himself in the head.  The police have handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.

More Stories
Newspaper

Raaniya shines on second day of 19th Westbury National Tennis

Newspaper

Lahore lift NBP T20 Blind Cricket Trophy

Entertainment

Chilam Joshi Festival concludes

Entertainment

Queen attends Platinum Jubilee equestrian extravaganza

Entertainment

Coleen Rooney says text from Rebekah Vardy raised suspicions

Entertainment

“Doctor Strange 2” tops North American box office for 2nd straight weekend

Entertainment

Bella Hadid continues to show support for Palestine, ‘Free Palestine forever’

Entertainment

Camila Cabello replacing Kelly Clarkson on ‘The Voice’

Cartoons

CARTOON

Columns

Resistance to the Information Act

1 of 8,651

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More