Youth ends life by shooting himself

FAISALABAD – A youth committed suicide after his parents refused to meet his demand of motorcycle, in the jurisdiction of Sadr Jaranwala police station. Police said on Saturday that Malangi, 18, s/o Mehmood resident of Chak No 235-GB demanded a motorcycle but his parents refused to fulfill his demand. Over the issue, Malangi ended his life by shooting himself in the head. The police have handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.