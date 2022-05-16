14th NBP Basketball event starts today

LAHORE -The 14th National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Cup Basketball Tournament 2022 get underway today (Monday) at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Aram Bagh, Karachi. The event is being organized by Firdous Social and Sports Welfare Organization in collaboration with Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA). According to KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Deputy Commissioner South Abdul Sattar Issani will inaugurate the tournament during the colorful opening ceremony, which will also be attended by prominent sports personalities, players, their families and basketball enthusiasts. Ghulam Muhammad Khan said that top teams are participating in the prestigious tournament and it is hoped that all the participating teams will try to give their best against their respective opponents and make the event more challenging and enthralling by exhibiting their prowess throughout the tournament.

KARACHI: Salman Foods Country Head Sarfaraz Ahmad presenting souvenir to KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan during SAA-organized seminar.