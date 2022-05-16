News Desk

17 injured as bus plunges into ravine in Neelum Valley

At least 17 persons were wounded when a bus fell into ravine in Neelum Valley in Azad Kashmir on Sunday.

According to details, a bus carrying wedding guests skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near Dawarian Bypass in Neelum Valley, injuring 17 persons. Women and children were among the injured.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. According to rescue sources, two of the injured were in critical condition.

