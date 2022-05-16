19th Westbury National Sr & Jr Tennis Championship commences

LAHORE – The 19th Westbury National Seniors & Juniors Tennis Championship rolled into action at the Hard Courts of Modern Club Karachi.

Pakistan Davis Cup captain and renowned coach Rashid Malik (Tamgh-e-Imtiaz), Asad Zaman, top seed of Under 18 & 16 singles, Amir Mazari, top seed of U-14 singles, and Zohaib Afzal, top seed of U-12 singles, had pre-match practice session at Modern Club. The formal opening ceremony of the event was held at 5pm at the same venue, which was graced by Khalid Rehmani of Sindh Tennis Association and Rashid Malik of Punjab Lawn Tennis Associations as special guest.

The first round matches of different age group categories were played on the opening day of the national event. In the men’s singles first round, Asif Chandio beat Muhammad Safi Raza 6-1, 6-1, Amir Mumtaz beat Salman Ahmed 2-6, 6-3, 10-8, Ahsan Zawar beat Omer Inam 6-7, 6-4, 12-10, Sqd Ldr Saad beat Syed Daniyal 6-0, 6-1, Muhammad Arshad beat Asad Sheikh 4-6, 6-4, 10-8, Muhammad Ali beat Muhammad Faez Tahir 6-1, 6-0, Arshad Shahid got w/o against Maj Umer Ijaz and Mustafa Ali beat Malik Hasnain 6-1, 6-1.

In U-16 singles first round, Taimoor Ansari beat Daniya Halai 6-2, 6-1. In U-14 singles first round, Ahsan Ahmed beat Laraib Ahmed Shamsi 4-1, 4-0 and Dhuraf Das beat Taimoor Ansari 4-1, 5-3. In U-14 singles qualifying round, Mahad Shehzad beat Gibran Shah 4-2, 4-1. In U-12 singles first round, Eshalle Asif beat Naayl Sohaib 4-2, 4-1. In U-10 singles first round, Emre Ashraf beat Rohan Das 3-5, 4-1, 7-4. In U-10 singles qualifying round, Arsh Imran beat Naayal Sohaib 5-3, 1-4, 7-2.