2 Sikh shopkeepers shot dead in Peshawar bazaar

PESHAWAR – Unidentified motorcyclists on Sunday shot dead two people of the Sikh community here in Sarband area, police said.

According to police investigators, two persons riding on a motorbike opened fire on two shopkeepers of Sikh community who were selling spices in Batatal bazaar of Sarband. Both the victims received multiple bullet wounds and died on the spot. The deceased persons were identified by police as Saljeet Singh (42) and Ranjeet Singh (38).

Police collected evidences from the crime scene and launched investigations with no arrest made yet.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday while strongly condemning the killing of two members of the Sikh community in Peshawar, directed the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure immediate arrest and punishment of the culprits.

PM Shehbaz Sharif directs KP CM to ensure arrest of killers

Police identify victims as 42-year-old Saljeet Singh, 38-year-old Ranjeet Singh

He also asked the chief minister to ensure steps for the protection of the lives and properties of the citizens particularly of the non-Muslims, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Moreover, prime minister expressed sympathies with the bereaved families of the deceased Ranjeet Singh and Kanwal Singh.

The prime minister observed that enmity with Pakistan was the reason behind this act of terrorism and expressed resolve to eliminate enemies of the country. He also assured the bereaved families of the complete support of the federal government. “Strongly condemn the killing of our Sikh citizens in Peshawar, KP. Pakistan belongs to all its people. Have ordered a high level inquiry to ascertain facts. The killers will be arrested & meted out exemplary punishment. My most sincere sympathies to the bereaved families,” tweeted PM on Sunday.