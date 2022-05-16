Our Staff Reporter

31,253 Pakistanis to perform Hajj under govt scheme this year

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony held Hajj balloting in Islamabad on Sunday. Under the balloting, 31,253 citizens under the government scheme and 1000 people on special quota will perform Hajj this year.

Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mahmood and Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasey were present on this occasion. Latter, addressing a news conference, Maulana Asad Mehmood said that Pakistan was given 81132 Hajj quotas, including 60 percent government and 40 percent private Hajj quota from Saudi Arabia.

He said a total of 63604 applications for government Hajj scheme were received through online and selected banks during the stipulated period this year. He said a large number of people were unable to submit Hajj applications due to compulsory vaccinations, the age limit of 65 years and expensive Hajj expenses. He said that due to Corona pandemic, Hajj was restricted for last two years.

