4 killed, 20 injured in road mishap on Indus Highway

HYDERABAD – At least 4 people were killed and more than 20 others were injured in a head-on collision between two passenger coaches near Amri in district Jamshoro on the Indus Highway on Sunday.

According to reports received here on Sunday, a fatal collision occurred between two coaches near Amri on Indus Highway, as a result of which 4 persons were killed and more than 20 injured. The injured have been shifted to Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences, Sehwan for treatment. A police spokesman said that the accident took place between a passenger coach coming from Larkana to Karachi and a coach heading towards Larkana from Karachi.

CM takes notice of road mishap on Indus highway

The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while taking notice of a road accident on Indus highway has directed the Deputy Commissioner and SSP Jamshoro to take immediate steps in this regard.

He directed to shift the injured persons to nearby hospitals to provide them with medical treatment.

The Chief Minister expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the deaths in the accident. He also directed to provide every possible help to the victim families. CM Murad Ali Shah said that the Indus highway had become a bloody road due to non-completion of the work on it. He also advised the drivers to drive their vehicles with great care.