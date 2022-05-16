74 heatstroke response camps set up in Sargodha

SARGODHA – The district administration Sargodha has initially set up ‘Heatstroke response camps’ at 74 locations across the district to provide medical facilities to patients, affected by heatwave in view of the current heatwave.

According to the district administration spokesperson, 17 heatstroke response camps have been set up in Sargodha tehsil, nine in Shahpur, eight in Bherah, nine in Bhalwal, 14 in Kot Momin, seven in Sahiwal and 10 in Salanwali tehsil.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joiya appealed to people to take special precautionary measures to protect themselves from the dangers of heat stroke in the current heatwave.

Wear light colored clothing, do not go out of the house unnecessarily and use vegetables, water and juices, he urged.

Eight held for gambling

Police on Sunday rounded up eight gamblers and recovered stake money from their possession.

Kotmomin police conducted a raid and arrested Gull, Sajid, Waseem, Majid, Mazhar, Ghulam Mustafa and others while gambling and recovered Rs 16,500 stake money from their possession. A case has been against the accused.

Fake caller held

Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a man on the charge of fake dacoity call.

A citizen identified as Nasir called on 15 and informed that some bandits had looted cash and valuables from his shop at gunpoint.

On the call, Atta Shaheed police team reached the spot and investigated the matter. During interrogation, police came to know that the dacoity call was fake and Nasir called the police just to tease his rival.

Sargodha University awards gold medal to Iranian scholar

The Sargodha University awarded a gold medal to Dr Mohammad Raza Naseeri, a renowned Iranian historian, researcher, secretary of the Academy of Persian Language and Literature, and renowned Persian writer and professor, in recognition of his valuable services in compiling an encyclopedia of the Indian Subcontinent and re-arranging the ‘Tareekh-e-Farishta’.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar awarded the gold medal to Prof Naseeri at a ceremony here on Sunday. He said Iran and Pakistan have many commonalities in history, civilisation and culture.

He said Dr. Reza Naseeri played a key role in compiling not only the history of Iran but also the history of the Indian Subcontinent and he had been instrumental in further strengthening the common historical and cultural ties between the peoples of Iran and Pakistan.