SUKKUR – The 79th death anniversary of Shaheed Allah Bux Soomro observed here on Sunday.

In this connection, a Seminar orgnised by Sindh Sbheeta Sath at Mehran cultural hall.

Chairman Sindh Sabheeta Sath, Khadim Hussain Soomro, paid great homage to Shaheed Allah Bux Soomro for his services rendered for people of Sindh while his services would be remembered in history.

Shaheed Allah Bux Soomro, first Chief Minister of Sindh, was born in 1900 CE and got his early education at Thull Taluka of Jacobabad in 1910, and succeeded in getting admission in higher secondary school in Shikarpur in 1911 and cleared Matriculation in 1919.

He belonged to middle class family, his father Haji Mohammad Umar Soomro was a famous contractor and businessman of the area.

Addressing the ceremony, Senior journalist and literary person Mumtaz Bukhari told that Shaheed Allah Bux Soomro, was very wise from childhood and took keen interest in politics and became a member of Jacobabad Municipal Committee in 1923 CE and after passage of five years in 1928 he was elected as a member of local board at Sukkur district and then he became as a president of same board of Sukkur in 1930.

Adal Soomro, a veteran personality of the area said that Shaheed Allah Bux Soomro sacrificed his life, but did not compromise over his principles for the welfare of the people of Sindh.

Shaheed Allah Bux Soomro was embarrassed martyrdom when three armed men made straight firing on him when he was traveling towards Begari canal on his horse-cart on 14th May 1943 in Shikarpur, he said.

A large number of people including Imtiaz Memon, Director Sindhi Culture Department, Abdul Sattar Zangejo, Irshad Pirzada, Majeed Nawaz Mughal, A k Azad Mughal, Ali Sher Mahar and others also addressed on the occasion.