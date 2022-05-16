8 POs arrested with arms in Mardan

peshawar – District police have launched campaign against the wanted men and arrested eight proclaimed offenders along with 10 accomplices and also recovered arms and drugs, an official said. Talking to journalists, District Police Officer Irafanullah Khan said that cops conducted search and strike operations in Baizai, Takhtbhai, Toru areas and arrested the wanted men. He said the cops also recovered one Kalakov, 3442 grams charas, 5 pistols, two rifles, one repeater, and bullets.

Meanwhile, the cops arrested a drug dealer and recovered 1,525 grams charas from his possession. In a separate raid, a proclaimed offender Usman was arrested during a raid in Jabar area.