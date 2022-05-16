Our Staff Reporter

8 POs arrested with arms in Mardan

peshawar   –   District police have launched campaign against the wanted men and arrested eight proclaimed offenders along with 10 accomplices and also recovered arms and drugs, an official said. Talking to journalists, District Police Officer Irafanullah Khan said that cops conducted search and strike operations in Baizai, Takhtbhai, Toru areas and arrested the wanted men. He said the cops also recovered one Kalakov, 3442 grams charas, 5 pistols, two rifles, one repeater, and bullets.

Meanwhile, the cops arrested a drug dealer and recovered 1,525 grams charas from his possession. In a separate raid, a proclaimed offender Usman was arrested during a raid in Jabar area.

More Stories
National

Lady cop suspended for posting videos in uniform

National

74 heatstroke response camps set up in Sargodha

National

Contaminated water, unhealthy food posing serious health hazards

National

Man kills ex-wife for taking divorce

Multan

Man allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants

National

Wildfire destroys forest in Haripur as fire-fighters continue efforts

National

People stage protest, demand minorities protection

Islamabad

‘Skilled workers making hydro projects successful’

Islamabad

SC to take up PTI petition against ECP schedule for delimitations of constituencies today

Islamabad

Int’l Day of Lights to be marked today

1 of 9,159

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More