News Desk

Amber Heard’s detective fails to find dirt on Johnny Depp

LOS ANGELES – A private detective Paul Barresi, who was hired by Amber Heard to find dirt on Johnny Depp for the ongoing trial, dished out his investigation. The detective, who reached out to more than 100 friends or acquaintances of Depp, revealed that he failed to find anything questionable about the Pirates of the Caribbean star. According to Daily Mail, Barresi “went to the United States, France, Italy, Great Britain, everywhere Johnny Depp went” to investigate. “I could not find a case or at least an admission that he physically abused a woman. He’s like an angel. Not one of them said anything derogatory,” Barresi explained in his report. “I interviewed dozens of people who had known him for three decades, and no one had anything bad to say about him.

In fact, they couldn’t express enough how generous he was,” he added. The detective, however, pointed out that the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star’s loyal circle of friends were “strange and disgusting.”

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Raaniya shines on second day of 19th Westbury National Tennis

Newspaper

Lahore lift NBP T20 Blind Cricket Trophy

Entertainment

Chilam Joshi Festival concludes

Entertainment

Queen attends Platinum Jubilee equestrian extravaganza

Entertainment

Coleen Rooney says text from Rebekah Vardy raised suspicions

Entertainment

“Doctor Strange 2” tops North American box office for 2nd straight weekend

Entertainment

Bella Hadid continues to show support for Palestine, ‘Free Palestine forever’

Entertainment

Camila Cabello replacing Kelly Clarkson on ‘The Voice’

Cartoons

CARTOON

Columns

Resistance to the Information Act

1 of 2,016

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More