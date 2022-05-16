Attaullah condemns attack on security force in Miranshah

QUETTA – Acting General Secretary of PML-N Balochistan Mir Attaullah Mohammadzai on Sunday condemned the Miranshah, North Waziristan blast incident and paid tribute to the great sacrifices of the martyrs which would always be remembered. In his statement, Acting General Secretary of PML-N Balochistan Mir Attaullah Mohammadzai condemned the Miranshah blast and paid rich tributes to the sacrifices of martyrs on the martyrdom of Pakistan Army personnel.

He said that the conspiracies of the enemy would be thwarted and Pakistan would once again be made the cradle of peace under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. Mir Attaullah Mohammadzai said that the whole nation paid tribute to its martyrs saying that the security of the country and the sacrifices made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan against terrorism would always be remembered. He said that the terrorists will never succeed in their nefarious design. He also offered condolences with bereaved families of martyrs.