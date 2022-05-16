Balochistan reports four new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

At least four more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Sunday. The new cases were reported in provincial capital Quetta.

According to Balochistan Health Department, this is the first time in a month and a half that four cases of coronavirus have been reported in a single day.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 5 active coronavirus cases in the province. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Sunday was recorded at 2.04 percent in the province.