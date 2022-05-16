Bilawal Bhutto eyes to put Pak-US ties back on track

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari aims to put Pak-US ties back on track as he flies to New York tomorrow (May 17). The FM will be leading Pakistan’s delegation at a ministerial-level meeting on global food security in New York on May 18.

The meeting, convened by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, is aimed at responding to the escalating food prices across the world in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The meeting will review the urgent humanitarian needs and identify steps to build resilience for the future.

The ministerial meeting will be followed by a UN Security Council debate on ‘Conflict and Food Security’ the following day.

FM set to fly to US tomorrow

To hold meetings with UN chief, Blinken, others

During his visit, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also hold meetings with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, President of UN General Assembly Abdullah Shahid and some bilateral meetings with his counterparts who will be available in the city including the host – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

As a sign of improvement in relationship, Pakistan will soon have a full-fledged US ambassador in Islamabad after around four years. Ambassador Donald Blome is expected to arrive next week and take charge. David Hale was the last US ambassador who completed his term in August 2018.