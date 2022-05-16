Calligraphy classes in full swing at PNCA

ISLAMABAD –Calligraphy classes are in full swing at Pakistan National Council of the arts (PNCA) under the supervision of instructor Shabbir Ahmad Zia.

A large number of students have been registered to present their abilities in calligraphic art or other writing instruments and contemporary ideas related to the theme, according to a press release issued here. A calligraphic student Faiza Hassan sharing her views about calligraphy said that modern calligraphy ranged from functional inscriptions and designs to fine-art pieces.

She said that the trend of calligraphy continues to flourish in the form of wedding invitation cards, font design and typography, original hand-lettered logo design, religious art, announcements, graphic design and commissioned calligraphic art, cut stone inscriptions, and memorial documents. It was also used for props and moving images for film and television, and also for testimonials, she added