Camps set up to serve masses during hot weather

KARACHI – As many as 10 heatstroke and medical camps were established at the intersections, main streets and around commercial centers on the directives of the Administrator Korangi DMC Javed-ur-Rehman. Doctors and medical staff were deployed in all the camps for immediate medical aid to the patients, said a statement on Sunday. Javed-ur-Rehman has appealed to the people to avoid leaving their homes unnecessarily in view of extreme hot weather and heat wave forecast and stay indoors and also use cold drinks as much as possible. The administrator directed the officials concerned to set up special desks for emergency and immediate medical aid of emergency and heat wave victims in all medical centers.

Municipal Commissioner Korangi Waseem Mustafa Soomro has directed the concerned staff to provide caution and keep soft drinks with them during hot weather.