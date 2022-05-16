Our Staff Reporter

Chilam Joshi Festival concludes today

ISLAMABAD – A four-day Chilam Joshi festival would be concluded today (Monday, May 16) which was started from May 13 in Kalash Valley. The festival commemorates the arrival of summer and celebrates the abundance of dairy products during the season.
The people of Kalash partake in dancing festivities, where they make circles and enjoy the sound of music. This festival gives an excellent opportunity to celebrate the beginning of summer and to give a message of peace to the world.
During this festival, the people of Kalash pray for the safety of their fields and animals.

