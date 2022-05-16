Agencies

China’s textile, apparel exports up 8.65pc in first four months

BEIJING   –   China’s exports of textile and apparel maintained growth momentum in the first four months of the year, said China National Textile and Apparel Council, citing data from Chinese customs. Textile and apparel exports rose 8.65 percent year on year to 95.84 billion US dollars from January to April, the data showed. Textile exports reached 48.82 billion dollars, up 11.14 percent from a year ago, and apparel exports were 47.02 billion dollars, an increase of 6.17 percent year on year. In April alone, the country’s textile exports edged up 1.63 percent year on year to 23.59 billion dollars.

