Staff Reporter

CM Balochistan takes notice of forest fire in Musakhel

QUETTA – Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qaddus Bizenjo on Sunday took notice of forest fire in Zamri Palasin sub-tehsil of Musakhel district. The Chief Minister also expressed deep concern over the damage caused by fire. He also instructed Secretary Forests and Commissioner Loralai to take immediate action to control the fire, despite, joint teams of Forest Department and District Administration should be sent to the affected area.  He ordered to administrations that  all available resources should be utilized to control the fire in order to ensure the protection of forests and wildlife.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Raaniya shines on second day of 19th Westbury National Tennis

Newspaper

Lahore lift NBP T20 Blind Cricket Trophy

Entertainment

Chilam Joshi Festival concludes

Entertainment

Queen attends Platinum Jubilee equestrian extravaganza

Entertainment

Coleen Rooney says text from Rebekah Vardy raised suspicions

Entertainment

“Doctor Strange 2” tops North American box office for 2nd straight weekend

Entertainment

Bella Hadid continues to show support for Palestine, ‘Free Palestine forever’

Entertainment

Camila Cabello replacing Kelly Clarkson on ‘The Voice’

Cartoons

CARTOON

Columns

Resistance to the Information Act

1 of 911

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More