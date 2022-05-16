CM Hamza orders special relief package for masses

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz will soon announce a special relief package for the masses by subsidising the prices of essential edibles.

In this connection, the Chief Minister on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting at his office to ponder over the broad contours of the special package to be given to the masses. The proposal to set up more than one thousand fair price shops across the Punjab also came under review.

He directed the concerned officers to give the final shape to the relief package in a few days to provide subsidies on edibles like flour, ghee and sugar. Hamza Shahbaz remarked that he was endeavouring to resolve to control price-hikes in order provide relief to the common man. He urged the officers to take practical steps for the eradication of inflation and disclosed that he would himself visit districts and would check the prices of edibles. The CM exhorted upon the officers to play their vigorous role to reduce price-hike for the sake of getting the blessings of Allah Almighty. He said this relief package was a small effort to make the humanity of Allah Almighty happy.

Hamza Shahbaz regretted that Imran Niazi in his tenure kept giving only false hopes to the masses at a time when price-hikes had made the life of a common man miserable.

“We have no other priority except to give relief and serve the masses”, he said. Member Punjab Assembly Abdul Aleem Khan, Sardar Owais Leghari, Nadeem Kamran, Ch. Muhammad Iqbal, Bilal Yasin, Ramzan Siddique Bhatti, Zeeshan Rafique, ticket holder Hafiz Muhammad Nauman, PML-N leader Atta Tarar, Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police and concerned officials attended the meeting.

CM vows to provide free healthcare facilities

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Sunday visited Aziz Bhatti Teaching Hospital soon after reaching Gujrat.

The CM visited various wards, inquired after the patients and asked about their well being. Hamza Shahbaz asked the patients about the availability of medical facilities and provision of medicines. He asked about the disease of an elderly woman from her daughter during his visit to the surgical ward. He sat on the bench in the ward and issued directions to the administration about the treatment of the female patient. Hamza Shahbaz gave assurance to the daughter of an elderly woman and said that no stone should be unturned with regard to the treatment of her mother. The CM also visited Neurosurgery Ward and Rasheeda Shafi Trauma Centre.He acquired the information relating to the treatment of a young patient Rabia Abbas from the doctor and directed to arrange telephonic talk with Rabia Abbas after her operation. The CM also went individually to every patient and inquired after them. He also checked the injections available in the emergency pharmacy and directed to make functional MRI and other essential machinery in the Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital. CM also directed to fully functionalize Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology. He also directed to ensure provision of medicines to the patients and after witnessing a crack in the walls of a ward directed Secretary Health to immediately get it repaired from the C & W Department.

The Chief Minister directed to provide quality medicines to every patient coming for treatment in the hospital. He emphasised that he was making all out endeavours that the common man be provided best treatment facilities in the hospitals. He disclosed that provision of free medicines had been started in the hospitals adding that provision of free and best treatment facility was the due right of every citizen of Punjab. Hamza vowed that we would provide quality treatment facilities to the common man in the hospitals.

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira, Secretary Health, Abid Raza, PML-N’s Punjab Deputy Secretary Imran Goraya, Commissioner Gujranwala and concerned officers were also present on this occasion.

CM condoles killing of Sikh community in peshawar

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz strongly condemned the murder incident of two persons belonging to Sikh community in Peshawar and expressed his heartfelt sympathy and sorrow with the Sikh community. The CM on this sorrowful incident remarked that we were standing with the Sikh community and expressed our heartfelt grief with the heirs of the murdered. CM urged the KPK government to ensure provision of justice to the Sikh community and the accused be given stern punishment.

CM condemns suicide

blast in Miranshah

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has strongly condemned suicide blast in the area of North Waziristan of Miranshah.

Hamza Shahbaz has expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of three security personnel and three children in the suicide explosion. The CM paid rich tributes to the great sacrifices of the martyred and remarked that he salutes the great sacrifices of Hawaldar Zubair Qadir, Sepoy Aziz Asfar, Sepoy Qasim Maqsood, the children namely Ahmed Hassan, Ahsan and Anam.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and sorrow with the families of the martyred and said that our brave sons of the land and innocent children have been targeted which should be highly condemned. Hamza Shahbaz said that he has great sympathies with the heirs of the martyred and is standing with the families of the martyred.

The Chief Minister stated that those laying down their precious lives were symbols of respect for the nation. The CM vowed to completely eradicate the menace of terrorism with the power of unity and remarked that the terrorists were a burden on our motherland.

Love every family member, CM says on International Families Day

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz in his message on International Families Day has said that families become strong by adopting solid mutual relations and it is our duty to take care of every relation.

“It is our moral, social and religious duty to deal with love, courtesy and affection with every family member,” he observed. He maintained that the society became strong with the families growing strong. He said that unfortunately few elements had mixed poison in our society for the attainment of their political motives.

Hamza Shahbaz stated that unfortunately the extremists’ thinking and intolerance attitude had been promoted in our society under a specific agenda adding that the invasion of extremism had badly affected the fabric of families. “We all have to unite our hearts for the sake of our nation so that the reiteration of hatred by the extremists be stopped along with their vested interests. We have to take care of our relations and ensuring the unity of families is the hallmark of our eastern traditions.”

The CM remarked that his team was like a family for him. He urged the masses to take care of their families on the International Families Day.