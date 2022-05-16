Cricketer Kainat Imtiaz’s cricket-themed wedding shoot goes viral

Pakistan women’s team cricketer Kainat Mumtaz has tied the knot recently and her cricket-themed wedding photo shoot has gone viral.

The cricketer got married on March 30 but she has recently shared the pictures of her wedding photo shoot which has grabbed the attention of social media users.

Taking to Instagram, Kainat shared her pictures with her husband, announcing the wedding date.

 

While Kainat also shared her “favourite solos” from the shoot.

 

Soon after she shared the pictures on social media, her fellow cricketers and fans poured their love and wishes in the comment section. Bismah Maroof, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz Bhatti, Muneeba Ali, Marina Iqbal among others commented on her wedding post.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Sports

Liverpool stay alive as Premier League title contenders after Man City’s 2-2 draw with West Ham

Sports

World no. 1 Djokovic wins 2022 Italian Open

Newspaper

Djokovic wins Italian Open to claim first title in over six months

Newspaper

19th Westbury National Sr & Jr Tennis Championship commences

Newspaper

Former Australia all-rounder Symonds dies in car accident

Newspaper

Man City comeback keeps title in their hands, Tottenham into top four

Newspaper

14th NBP Basketball event starts today

Newspaper

Peshawar Zalmi’s Javed Afridi offers sponsorship to SLC

Sports

Tennis superstar Djokovic reaches 1,000 career match wins

Sports

Australian legend Andrew Symonds dies, aged 46

1 of 1,932

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More