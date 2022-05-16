Cricketer Kainat Imtiaz’s cricket-themed wedding shoot goes viral

Pakistan women’s team cricketer Kainat Mumtaz has tied the knot recently and her cricket-themed wedding photo shoot has gone viral.

The cricketer got married on March 30 but she has recently shared the pictures of her wedding photo shoot which has grabbed the attention of social media users.

Taking to Instagram, Kainat shared her pictures with her husband, announcing the wedding date.

While Kainat also shared her “favourite solos” from the shoot.

Soon after she shared the pictures on social media, her fellow cricketers and fans poured their love and wishes in the comment section. Bismah Maroof, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz Bhatti, Muneeba Ali, Marina Iqbal among others commented on her wedding post.