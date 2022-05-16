CTD arrests female suicide bomber planning to attack Chinese convoy

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested a female suicide bomber who wanted to target a Chinese convoy on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route.

According to details, Turbat CTD and Women Police raided Hoshab and arrested the female suicide bomber. During the raid explosives, and detonators were also recovered.

The CTD said the woman belonged to a banned organization and wanted to target a Chinese convoy on the CPEC route.

The CTD said the woman belonged to the same group that carried out the attack on Karachi University.

Last month, a female suicide bomber named Shari Baloch targeted, a van carrying Chinese nationals to Karachi University’s Confucius Institute. In the blast three Chinese teachers and their driver were killed.

Police have previously released another CCTV footage related to Karachi University blast which shows an alleged facilitator of the female suicide bomber Shari Baloch.

The attack which killed at least four people including three Chinese teachers who were working for the Confucius Institute at University of Karachi, was carried out by a female suicide bomber of a banned terror organisation.

