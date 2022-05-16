Staff Reporter

CTD Sukkur arrests terrorist in a major operation

SUKKUR   –    CTD Sukkur has claimed to have arrested a terrorist of banned ISIS in a major operation.  Four grenades, 10 detonators and wires were recovered from the arrested terrorist. According to a CTD spokesman on Sunday, the arrested terrorists were involved in the January 23 Obauro suicide bombing, which killed two of the terrorists’ accomplices, Abdul Hameed and Imamuddin Pitafi.  The arrested terrorist was trained to make suicide jackets and bombs. The terrorist is under investigation.

