Our Staff Reporter

Dua Zehra blames Sindh, Punjab police for harassing her

KARACHI   –   Dua Zehra, who claimed to have married Zaheer Ahmed after being reported missing from Karachi, on Sunday shared a threat to her life and said that Sindh and Punjab police are harassing her.

In a statement, she said that the Sindh police wanted to abduct her and shift her to Karachi where her life could be in danger over marrying out of her own free will.

 “I had informed my parents through a letter regarding the motive behind leaving home and where I was travelling to,” she said and added that her parents told lies regarding the matter from day one.

Dua Zehra said that she has married Zaheer Ahmed out of her own free will and if anything happened to her then her parents, Sindh and Punjab police would be responsible for it. “I request everyone to let us live in peace,” she said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed SSP of District East and SHO Al-Falah Police Station to produce Dua Zehra in court in the next hearing. A two-member bench of SHC headed by Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro heard Dua’s father petition seeking the recovery of teenage girl, who had gone missing from her Karachi home and later surfaced in Punjab. The court also directed the respondents as well as the prosecutor general Sindh to file comments till May 19. Her father in his petition had pleaded to the court to issue orders to the SSP East, SHO Alfalah police station and the investigation officer of the case for recovery of Dua Zehra.

