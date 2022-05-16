Electoral reforms: Nawaz takes coalition parties’ heads into confidence

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif telephoned the leaders of the coalition parties on Sunday to take them into confidence over the decisions of PML-N regarding electoral reforms.

According to details, Nawaz Sharif contacted Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal on phone to take then into confidence over the decisions of PML-N regarding electoral reforms.

According to sources, talks were also held on providing relief to the people and limiting subsidies on different commodities. The leaders of the coalition parties also informed Nawaz Sharif of their stance on the issues.

On the other hand, Nawaz Sharif has also directed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take all allies into confidence over various issues. The Prime Minister is also expected to address the nation within next two days.