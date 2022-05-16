Our Staff Reporter

Emergency relief measures underway in Dera Bugti: PM

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said that emergency relief measures were underway for the residents of Pir Koh, Dera Bugti who were facing a cholera epidemic.

The prime minister, on his Twitter handle, also reiterated federal government’s support and assistance to Balochistan.

On Saturday, the prime minister had taken a notice of the cholera outbreak in Pir Koh, Dera Bugti and issued directions to the relevant federal and provincial authorities to take emergency measures to contain its spread.

“Following my directions to the federal & provincial authorities, emergency relief measures are underway for the residents of Dera Bugti. The situation is being monitored very closely. The federal government will extend its support & assistance to Balochistan,” the prime minister posted in a tweet.

The prime minister had also instructed that food items, clean drinking water and other assistance should be delivered to the affectees in Pir Koh. He directed that the provision of medicines and clean water should be ensured.

 

