News Desk

Environment related projects of previous govt will not be stopped: Sherry Rehman

Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman on Monday said that previous government projects related to the environment will not be stopped. Task Force has been set up on heatwave, while more than 1000 heatwave centers have been formed in Sindh and Punjab.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Sherry Rehman said that the Prime Minister has decided to form a task force while deciding the measures to be taken on the heatwave. Pakistan is one of the ten countries in the world where rapid climate changes could be observed.

The Federal Minister said that the COP conference is very important in which countries are examined with the agented to protect the people.

There are 30 to 31 glacial lakes in Pakistan that could be affected, she said.

Chairman NDMA Akhtar Nawaz said that the Meteorological Department is doing a very good job despite the lack of machinery. No casualties were reported as a result of the alert, he added.

He also emphasized on educating the public about climate change.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PM expresses deep concern over current status of forex reserves of country

National

‘Imported government’ badly stuck, i foresee elections soon: KP CM

National

One dead, several injured as blast rips through Karachi’s Kharadar area

National

PM, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman discuss political, economic situation of country

National

Nine former ministers from Khan’s cabinet still occupy official residences

National

US didn’t even acknowledge Pakistan’s sacrifices in war on terror: Imran Khan

National

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to embark on maiden official visit to US on May 18

National

Shahbaz Gill claims Imran Khan’s mobile phones stolen after recorded video threat

National

PMLN announces to approach Anti-Corruption against Buzdar

Lahore

Pervaiz Elahi offers to play role to improve Imran Khan’s ties with establishment

1 of 8,178

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More