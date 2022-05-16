Environment related projects of previous govt will not be stopped: Sherry Rehman

Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman on Monday said that previous government projects related to the environment will not be stopped. Task Force has been set up on heatwave, while more than 1000 heatwave centers have been formed in Sindh and Punjab.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Sherry Rehman said that the Prime Minister has decided to form a task force while deciding the measures to be taken on the heatwave. Pakistan is one of the ten countries in the world where rapid climate changes could be observed.

The Federal Minister said that the COP conference is very important in which countries are examined with the agented to protect the people.

There are 30 to 31 glacial lakes in Pakistan that could be affected, she said.

Chairman NDMA Akhtar Nawaz said that the Meteorological Department is doing a very good job despite the lack of machinery. No casualties were reported as a result of the alert, he added.

He also emphasized on educating the public about climate change.