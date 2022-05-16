Former Governor openly mocked constitution, courts: PML-N Spokesman

LAHORE – Deputy Secretary Information Punjab PML-N Imran Goraya while reacting to the statement of former Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, has said that former Governor did not take into consideration the dignity of his office. He made a vicious attempt to create a constitutional deadlock in the province and on certain occasions committed unconstitutional actions. Imran Goraya said that the actions of Omar Sarfraz Cheema had made the role of persons holding constitutional positions controversial. He tried to advance a specific political agenda. The violation of the Constitution by those holding constitutional offices was regrettable.

It was reprehensible for a person holding constitutional position to be a tool of certain political forces. He said that the unconstitutional role of the Former Governor had become visible with the persistent violation of court orders. Omer Sarfraz Cheema openly mocked the constitution, law and courts. Omar Sarfraz Cheema’s unconstitutional actions were aimed at attacking democracy. The disrespect of the constitution by the Former Governor Punjab is deplorable. Imran Goraya further said that Omar Sarfraz Cheema could now console his heart only by issuing unsolicited statements.